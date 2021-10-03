In the Russian pavilion, located in the “mobility” area, which allows its visitors to closely see the creative mind of Russia, under the slogan: “Creative Mind: Leading the Future”, the number of visitors is measured, classified according to type, as well as ensuring their commitment to the precautionary measures to prevent the virus. Corona, and the duration of their stay in the ward, all through advanced technological technology.



Russia’s pavilion is cooperating with one of the world’s leading video analytics companies, which was taken as a technology partner at Expo 2020 Dubai, which runs for six months from October 2021 to March 2022.

The company provides a sophisticated platform, to measure the number of visitors and classify them on different bases, including gender, age, and the average length of the visit. Through this technology, the company can classify visitors in terms of whether they are new visitors or have visited the pavilion before, and many other details.

The system allows ward staff to be notified when too many people congregate in one area (due to corona prevention measures) and will also provide information about queues in specific areas, such as when they are formed, and how many people are in the queue.

The most important feature of this advanced platform, according to the head of sales at NtechLab, in a statement, is that “when working with facial features, it is impossible to restore the original image and face.. This ensures compliance with personal data and privacy laws.. Systems can also be configured so that no The data is stored while the reports are only saved.

Founded in 2015, the company specializes in providing multi-object video analytics, processing video clips and recognizing faces, vehicles and actions with more than 150,000 cameras in 30 countries around the world connected to the company’s software.

And in 2020, after an investment of $15 million from an international coalition of sovereign wealth funds, including Middle East, the company announced the opening of its representative office for the Arab Gulf states in Abu Dhabi.

In 2021, the aforementioned company topped the test of facial recognition systems (FRVT), which was conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology of the US Department of Commerce. Based on the results of seven independent tests, the algorithm developed by NtechLab received the highest global rating.