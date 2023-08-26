Immortals of Aveum received his first update on PC and PS5, with Xbox Series X|S to follow shortly, but according to some testimonies problems remain related to performance on the Windows platform.

The official patch notes indicate a number of fixes regarding visual effects on water, some reported crashes and the inability to reach certain areas of the mpapa, as well as a general improvement in performance.

As mentioned, however, on PC the game remains very heavy and in this sense theupdate didn’t provide the answers so many users were waiting for, including a ghosting issue when using DLSS 3.

In the Wccftech analysis there was even talk of 69 fps average with an RTX 4090 at 4K and on maxed out settings, but with DLSS tuned for performance and therefore a much lower effective resolution than 2160p.