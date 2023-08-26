The State Public Prosecution revealed that the procedures it took remotely during the first half of 2023 .. amounted to 203,681 procedures, distributed between procedures related to criminal cases such as investigations and smart services.

The Public Prosecution indicated that it issued 6,691 penal orders, took measures to implement 64,465 judicial rulings, received 126,442 applications submitted electronically, with an implementation rate of 98%, and conducted 6,083 remote investigations.

Through these indicators, the Public Prosecution confirms its keenness to employ modern technical means in its work to achieve excellence and improve work in order to achieve the vision of the wise leadership for the transparency and independence of the judicial system.

The Public Prosecution provides, through its website and smart application, about 50 services to easily meet the needs of customers, most notably the submission of petitions, grievances, and requests for appeal against judgments, the execution package of judgments, financial and informational services, guarantees, secretariats, inquiries about cases, experts, lawyers, translators, copying and photocopying.