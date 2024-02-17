A English chain he is selling Immortals of Aveum to one pound . The goal is evidently to run out of stocks as quickly as possible, despite being launched in August 2023. The free price was revealed by a user on Reddit , who published the photo of the game among others sold at regular prices by Asda, a supermarket chain. According to his story, he also managed to purchase it for that amount, also making an excellent deal.

A history of industry

Immortals of Aveum didn't sell well. The development team was therefore forced to fire most of those who worked on it. According to the testimony of a former developer, producing the game would have cost 125 million dollars, an enormity for those who consider it a double A.

What hampered the success of Immortals of Aveum was the launch at the same time as that of more popular titles, such as Baldur's Gate 3as well as the price not exactly right, according to the developers themselves.

It should be noted that the one pound price is only active in store, also because Asda's online version reports the game as out of stock.

If you're interested, Immortals of Aveum is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.