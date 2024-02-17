The investigations into the murder of Dario De Gennaro: from the motive and what the friend accused of his crime said

In these hours the police are carrying out all investigations into the crime of a 23 year old, called Dario De Gennaro. He had been missing since Thursday evening, but no one would have ever imagined such an epilogue.

The investigators, coordinated by the Trani Prosecutor's Office themselves, are trying to understand the motive which led to this serious and heartbreaking crime. His friend, who put an end to his life, after his confession and the discovery of his body, then ordered his arrest.

The drama of this 23 year old occurred on the evening of Thursday 15 January. Dario had left his house which is located in Bisceglie, without saying anything to his family. After a few hours, his parents tried to contact him, but his phone was turned off. So in the evening, they decided to report everything to the police.

Only the next day his 29-year-old friend called Onofrio De Pasqualeaccompanied by his lawyer, showed up at the barracks for to confess the crime. She said she hit him with a knife, al culmination of an argument. Eventually they found his body on the floor of the house under renovation, which is located in the center of Molfetta.

The new details that have emerged on Dario De Gennaro's crime

CREDIT: PUGLIA DRONI

The medical examiner who intervened on the scene noted that the blows hit him in the side of the neck neck and chest. However, only the autopsy ordered by the investigators will provide concrete answers on this crime.

The investigators also think that the hypothesis behind this quarrel could be linked to gods illicit trafficking that the boys had. However, not this. she still had some confirmations. Onofrio De Pasquale's lawyer, Dario Iurlarointerviewed byHandlehe said: