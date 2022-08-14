The biancocelesti win a 2-1 comeback thanks to Ciro’s goal and De Silvestri’s own goal. The match ends in ten against ten due to the expulsions of Maximiano and Soumaoro

Lazio with heart and hunger. The Roman team surpasses Bologna by a comeback and takes home the first three points of the championship. A painful but well-deserved victory, arrived at the end of a match in which everything happens and the character values ​​of the technical ones come to the surface. Sarri’s team practically played the whole game in ten (goalkeeper Maximiano was sent off after just 6 minutes), but then at the end of the first half parity was restored (red also for Soumaoro). It is no coincidence that Lazio recovered and won in the second half. Big regrets, however, for Bologna, both for not having properly exploited the numerical superiority in the first half (closed in any case with the advantage of a goal) and for the attitude a bit too submissive in the second half. For Mihajlovic, applauded as always by the Lazio fans, there is a lot of work to do.

Reds and penalties – See also Giro d'Italia 2022: classifications, after stage 10 Ready, go and it’s now bullfighting. After just six minutes, Lazio find themselves in ten. Maximiano, the young Portuguese goalkeeper taken by Granada, commits an ingenuity that costs his team dearly. He blocks the ball with his hands just outside the box on a dangerous action, but not too much, of Bologna. The referee Massimi lets it go, considering the intervention carried out within the area, but is then recalled by the Var and, after examining the images, draws the red for the Lazio player (voluntary intervention). The second goalkeeper Provedel enters and Basic makes room for him. Lazio reorganizes itself with a 4-4-1 with the two attacking outsiders Anderson and Zaccagni who are called upon to cover the whole range. E ‘, perhaps, just the tiredness to play a bad joke on Zaccagni shortly after the half hour: the former Verona intervenes late on Samson and provokes the penalty that Arnautovic transforms. Then the Austrian exults controversially towards the Lazio curve and gets a yellow. Heavier what a few minutes later it’s Soumaoro’s turn. Because during the recovery of the first half the French defender commits another yellow intervention (on Lazzari, the first had been on Zaccagni) and takes the red, thus restoring parity on the pitch between the two teams. We go to rest with the guests leading 1-0. Good Lazio for the first twenty minutes despite the numerical inferiority (Immobile wastes an excellent opportunity at 0-0, another foiled Skorupski with a prodigious intervention that prevents the same Property from the comfortable tap-in of the head). But Bologna is better in the second half of the first half. Provedel overcomes to deny the goal to De Silvestri at 0-0. Then, after Arnautovic’s advantage, it is Sansone who wastes the comfortable ball for the double. See also WRC | Rally Finland, PS21: Lappi crashes and damages the Yaris

Overtaking – It starts with Bologna replacing Samson with Bonifazi to re-establish the defensive three-way line. Mihajlovic redesigns the team with a 3-5-1-1 in which the midfielders are called in turns to lend a hand to Arnautovic. The Emilian formation defends itself very well until the middle of the second fraction. Paradoxically it is more orderly than when, in the first half, it enjoyed numerical superiority. After 20 ‘, however, the scenario changes. The entry of Luis Alberto (in place of Cataldi) makes the home team more unpredictable and less easy to read. In addition, Lazzari’s turbo comes on on the right. The 1-1 goal comes from an initiative of the former Spal: the former De Silvestri provokes it with an own goal on the crossbar of the full-back. At that point Lazio believes in it and pushes on the accelerator. Mihajlovic understands that he has to run for cover and brings in Aebischer and Casius and then also Barrow, passing-after the latter’s entry-to 3-4-2. But Lazio are confident and continue to press. The 2-1 goal arrives in the 34th minute thanks to the usual Immobile who makes perfect use of an assist to Milinkovic’s kiss, after a good initiative by Luis Alberto. The game ends there, Bologna tries (Mihajlovic also throws Vignato in), but fatigue prevents the Emilians from finding the way to an equalizer. See also Ancelotti, the man of the top 5 championships. Here are the ones that came close

