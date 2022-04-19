The lottery is one of the most popular draws worldwide because this is the opportunity for many to become millionaires overnight. This wonderful situation happened to a 28-year-old man in Belgium who after scratching an instant lottery ticket won 270 thousand dollars what He has not been able to collect because he is undocumented.

The Algerian man who won a prize of about 5 million Mexican pesos has faced various problems in order to claim the money, this is because the sum is too large to be delivered in cash and he cannot receive it by bank because not having documents to prove your identity and your legal stay in the country that prevent you from opening an account.

According to the news agency AFP, now Alexander Berstraete The winning man’s lawyer has said that he is looking for a way to claim the prize of the ticket that is now in the hands of a court in the city of Bruges.

The legal representative explained that due to the legal situation of his client, he could not collect the prize, so he is seeking to contact relatives in Algeria to verify his identity.

As mentioned, the man was the winner after scratching off a lottery ticket that he bought in the Belgian city of Zeebrugge when he was trying to get hidden in trucks to England.

Read more: Employee sues his company for $450,000 for giving him a surprise party

Despite all the situation that has been generated, the Belgian authorities have said that they will not return the young winner to his country of origin before he receives his prize, while the immigrant’s representative said that his client does not intend to remain isolated in Belgium.