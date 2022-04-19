the deputy Paulo Pereira da Silva (SP), president of Solidarity, will meet with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and with the PT president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), this Tuesday (Apr.19, 2022), in São Paulo. The meeting will be at 10 am, at the Lula Institute.

The meeting was marked by Gleisi as an attempt to appease the mood and regain the support of Solidarity after Paulinho da Força, as he is known, was booed at a meeting with union centrals last Thursday (Apr 14). He is honorary president of Força Sindical.

In reaction, the deputy canceled the event in which the party would formally support Lula’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. It was scheduled for May 3rd. The idea was for its main chiefs to participate in the act of launching the ticket of Lula and vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) on May 7, already as allies.

“I want to talk about what the alliance would be like, its size. If Lula and the PT are willing to form an alliance with all those who are against Bolsonaro or if it is an alliance with only part of the left. Let’s talk about what that future would be like.”said the deputy to the Power 360.

Soon after the boos, Paulinho said that the relationship with the PT “wasn’t good”. “I am an expert in these things. Say it’s okay here and tell your friends downstairs to boo”, declared. He, however, stated that he would still like to support Lula.

In this sense, he denied that his party could support the re-election of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The deputy classified as “Just kidding” a conversation he had, and which was leaked, with the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira.

The website the antagonist released an audio in which Nogueira invited the deputy to ally with him in supporting the president’s reelection. In response, Paulinho says that he would be “Starting to think about joining this block there”. “Ciro is a great friend that I have had for a long time. Regardless of government, we are very good friends. It was kind of joking that he called me and I replied jokingly”he said.

Paulinho said that he would still like to support Lula’s candidacy and said that in order to defeat President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in his attempt to get reelected, it is necessary to expand alliances beyond the left, with political forces of the center.

He was one of the main opponents of the PT when the party was in government and voted in favor of the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2016.

This Monday (April 18, 2022), Paulinho also met with the former governor of Rio Grande do Sul Eduardo Leite (PSDB). He was sought after by the toucan, who is running around to get the party’s support to run for the presidency. Asked if he would have talked about possible support for Leite, Paulinho denied having addressed the topic in the conversation.