The singer Gigi D’Alessio has announced the birth of little Francesco: it is his fifth child, the first with Denise Esposito

An immense joy that of the Neapolitan singer Gigi D’Alessio and his partner, the young and beautiful lawyer, also from Naples, Denise Esposito. The two, after about a year and a half of relationship, have in fact crowned their love with the birth, which took place yesterday, of the little Francis. To make the announcement on your profile InstagramGigi thought of it, who published a photo of the tag with all the information of the newborn.

After the turbulent and chat, the relationship with Anna Tatangelo, Gigi D’Alessio has found his serenity. Also thanks to his young and beautiful partner Denise.

There is not much news of her. It is known that she is a young Neapolitan lawyer, she has 28 years recently completed and is precisely the new life partner of the famous Neapolitan singer-songwriter.

The two, who have always tried to live their relational life as far as possible from the spotlight and the cameras of the paparazzi, slowly became come out into the open and they showed their great love.

Love that was crownedyesterday afternoon, from the birth of the baby Francisfifth son of Gigi and first together with Denise Esposito.

The other children of Gigi D’Alessio

Gigi D’Alessio is undoubtedly experiencing the best years of his life. Life he lived together with several womenwhich have gifted him over the years well 5 children.

The first three arose from the singer’s relationship with Carmela Barbato. The first, Claudiowas born in 1986. Then in 1992 it was born Ilaria, the only daughter of Gigi. Shortly before the end of the marriage with Barbato, in 2003, he was born Luca, who is also the only one who has decided to pursue the same career as his father. Under the stage name of LDA he is one of the contenders vying for the victory of Friends of Maria De Filippi of this year.

Then, in 2010, from the relationship with Anna Tatangelo, D’Alessio’s fourth child was born. His name is Andrew and today she is 12 years old.

Gigi is also not nofor the beauty of three times. All three grandchildren came from her first child Claudio, the last of whom, little Giselle, was born last September.