Wonderful news for Gerry Scotti, who wanted to share with his fans the joy of becoming a grandfather for the second time

The nine months of anxious waiting, for Gerry Scotti and his family, are finally finished. Geneva Piola, wife of his first son Edoardo Scotti, has in fact given birth to her second child. Which means that the well-known face of Italian television has recently become a grandfather for the second time. The little one’s name is Pietro and he seems to be in excellent health.

Finding someone who doesn’t know and love Gerry Scotti in Italy is literally impossible. Starting out as an animator of tourist villages and some minor radio stations at the end of the seventies, he managed to become one of the most followed and appreciated faces of the show of the last decades.

His programs are always the most followed and the fans are backing it up at all times.

From the December of 2020however, the well-known presenter had to start playing a role no less important than the others, that of grandfather.

Yes, because his son Edoardo Scotti, born in 1992 from love with his first wife Patrizia Grosso, just over two years ago gave him the joy of a beautiful granddaughter, called Virginia.

The little girl and her grandfather really love to spend their afternoons strolling through the streets and parks of Milan. In fact, the paparazzi have often immortalized Gerry while he enjoys his moments of relaxation walking and pushing a stroller.

Gerry Scotti’s second grandson is born

A few months ago one arrived scoopregarding an alleged second pregnancy of Geneva Piolawife of Edoardo and daughter-in-law of Gerry Scotti.

There confirmationboth from the presenter and from Geneva and Edoardo had arrived a few weeks later. Gerry had in fact announced that he would become a grandfather for the second time at the beginning of the new year.

The new year has now arrived and, as expected, with it also the second grandchild by Gerry. This time it was announced by the new grandfather, who on his Instagram profile gave the happy news to the many fans who follow him.

The baby is called Peter and came into the world on January 10, 2023 at 18:10.