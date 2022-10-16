Members of the National Guard and the Municipal Police cordon off the massacre area. / ef

Twelve people were killed on Saturday afternoon – early Sunday morning in Spain – in a shooting attack recorded in a bar in the city of Irapuato, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, located in the center of the country, according to the government. municipal.

Local authorities confirmed “the death of six men and six women”, as well as three injured people, according to an official statement that does not specify who the attackers were or the reasons for the attack.

From the Police it was detailed that the massacre occurred around 7:51 p.m. and that it would have been executed, presumably, by an armed group that entered the establishment opening fire on all those present, including clients and bar workers.

At the scene of the shooting, the body of one of the victims was found next to a motorcycle, while the rest of the bodies were found inside the premises.

The municipal government confirmed that an operation was launched with the support of the State Police, the Army, the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Guard to find the aggressors.

The attack on the bar occurs only eleven days after a massacre that left twenty people dead in San Miguel Totolapan, a town in the southern state of Guerrero, due to disputes between organized crime groups operating in that region of the country.

Guanajuato, a thriving industrial state, has become the most violent in Mexico due to the dispute between the Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels, dedicated to drug trafficking and fuel theft, among other crimes.

According to the Government, between January and August, 2,115 homicides were committed in that region, which together with five other states account for 48.7% of the murders perpetrated in the country in that period (a total of 20,722).

Mexico has recorded more than 340,000 murders, most attributed to criminal organizations, since the launch of a controversial anti-drug military offensive in December 2006.