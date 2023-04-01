Immature: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema 1

Tonight, Saturday 1 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1 Immaturi, a 2011 film directed by Paolo Genovese, will be broadcast. It had a sequel in 2012, entitled Immaturi – The journey and a television transposition in 2018, Immaturi – The series. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

One day like any other, the 26 former students born in 1972 of section E of the Giulio Cesare high school in Corso Trieste, Rome, receive a letter from the Ministry of Public Education, informing them of the cancellation of their diploma, obtained 20 years earlier, for due to the invalidity of the educational qualification of a member of the high school exam commission. The 26 therefore find themselves forced to repeat the exams, to avoid losing not only the diploma, but also any qualifications obtained subsequently.

Among these 26 ex-students are Giorgio Romanini, child neuropsychiatrist, Piero Galeazzi, radio host at RTL 102.5 (with the program I would like to return), Lorenzo Coppetti, real estate agent, Luisa Maimone, manager of a food company and Francesca Di Modugno, chef of a Roman restaurant. The five, great friends at the time of high school, therefore decide to get together in order to be able to prepare together in view of the exams.

The relationships between the former companions immediately prove to be particularly solid, but soon the protagonists become aware of the changes in the lives of their companions whom they hadn’t seen for twenty years: Giorgio is engaged, Piero is in a relationship with a woman named Cinzia, with the who pretends to have a wife and to have a son in order to maintain a relationship without commitment, Lorenzo still lives with his parents, Luisa has been married and divorced and has had a daughter named Penelope while Francesca suffers from hypersexuality and attends a rehabilitation center. Virgilio also soon appears, also a former member of the 3E, married but with a lover and hated by Giorgio for reasons not immediately revealed.

Immature: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Immature, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Raoul Bova: Giorgio Romanini

Barbora Bobuľová as Luisa Maimone

Ambra Angiolini: Francesca Di Modugno

Luca Bizzarri: Piero Galeazzi

Paolo Kessisoglu: Virgil

Ricky MemphisLorenzo Coppetti

Luisa Ranieri: Marta

Anita CaprioliEleonora

Giulia Michelini: Cynthia

Alessandro Tiberi: Ivan

Simona Caparrini as Marzia

Giovanna Ralli: Iole, Lorenzo’s mother

Michele La Ginestra: Don Ottavio

Maurizio Mattioli: Luigi, father of Lorenzo

Isabelle Adriani: shop owner

Maria Pia Aricó: Annapaola

Claudia Borioni: friend Cruella

Cosma BrussaniMirko

Tiziana Buldini as Olivia

Nadir Caselli: Cruella

Aurora Giovinazzo as Penelope

Antonio Manzini: Soup Marketing Director

Streaming and TV

Where to see Immaturi on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 1 April 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.