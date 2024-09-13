Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Youth Institute (IMJJ) failed to provide the data required to submit reports to the Chihuahua Institute for Transparency and Access to Public Information (Ichitaip) on at least two occasions for requests for access to public information, reported Sergio Facio, president commissioner of the institute.

The first case was for information requesting the financial statements of the body that oversees public accounts, to which no concrete and sufficient response was given, for which reason the Plenary of the Ichitaip applied a public reprimand to IMJJ officials.

The Plenary Session of the Ichitaip resolved the appeal ICHITAIP/RR-0347/2024 filed against the Obligated Subject Municipal Institute of Youth of Juárez, declaring the resolution of May 14 of this year as not complied with and therefore imposing a public reprimand on the members of the Transparency Committee Luis Osvaldo Rivas García, Ana Luisa Prieto Baca and Michell Renee Moreno Ramírez, in order to ensure compliance with the instruction.

“On May 14, the Plenary issued a resolution modifying the response given by the Obligated Subject to a request for information that asked for the financial statements of the body in charge of overseeing public accounts and based on this, it will rule on the request, or, if applicable, issue an agreement of incompetence,” said the commissioner.

The resolution instructed the IMJJ to conduct an exhaustive search for the requested information and, if it does not have it, to issue an agreement of incompetence in accordance with the provisions of article 36, section VIII and 59 of the Law of Transparency and Access to Public Information of the State of Chihuahua.

The IMJJ responded that the requested information was non-existent, for which reason it issued a non-existence agreement issued by the Transparency Committee, but this document was considered improperly founded and motivated, since it omitted to detail the circumstances of manner, time and place that generated the non-existence of the data requested by the applicant.

Commissioners Karla Gabriela Fuentes Moreno and María Selene Prieto Domínguez, in addition to the presiding commissioner, voted unanimously in favor of not complying with the resolution and applying a public reprimand to municipal officials.

The second case is currently under discussion, and yesterday it was one of the topics discussed during the ordinary session of the Ichitaip plenary.

The case refers to a request for information on the contractual, cooperative or similar relationship between the IMJJ and the Ciudad Juárez Bravos Football Club (FC Juárez), since according to the transparency body’s request, the IMJJ must indicate what type of relationship there is with the FC Juárez and the institute, since according to the applicant, they share facilities.

According to Ichitaip, the IMJJ did not provide sufficient and pertinent data in the information request report to explain this situation.

Therefore, Ichitaip made a new complementary request to respond to the citizen’s request.

[email protected]