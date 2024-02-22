Home page politics

For the first time since the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, his wife Yulia Navalny appears very private – with a message to their daughter.

Stanford – Julia Navalny has addressed the public for the first time since the death of her husband, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, with a very private insight. Instead of a political speech or public criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin critic's widow published a picture with their daughter Darja (23) on Thursday afternoon.

“We will get through this”: Navalny's widow is emotional with her daughter

In the Instagram photo, both women are lying on the floor, snuggled up in thick jackets and sweaters. Julia and Darja look into the camera sadly and seriously at the same time. “Oh, my sweet girl. I came here to hug and support you, and you sit there and support me,” Navalny wrote in Russian under the picture. “So strong and brave and steadfast.”

As in the past few days, Julia Navalny also appears strong and confident in her message after her husband died in a Siberian prison camp last week: “We will get through this, my darling. I'm so glad you're here. I love you.”

Darja is one of the Russian couple's two children. The 23-year-old says she lives in the USA and studies at Stanford University in California. Andrei Navalny and his wife have a younger son in addition to their daughter. While Darja had already given several political speeches and public appearances to call for the release of her father, who had been imprisoned until recently, little is known about the life of 15-year-old Zahar.

Family mourns the death of Russian opposition figure Andrei Navalny

Yulia Navalny did not immediately travel to the children on Friday after her husband's death became known, but initially blamed Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin for her husband's fate in front of the world at the Munich Security Conference.

An Instagram photo of 23-year-old Darja Navalny shows her with her younger brother:

Navalny died on February 16 under unclear circumstances in a prison camp with the unofficial name “Arctic Wolf” in the Siberian Arctic region of Yamal. According to authorities, he collapsed during a tour of the prison yard and died despite attempts to resuscitate him. His family accuses the Kremlin of a targeted killing. The opposition leader had already been the victim of a poison attack years ago and had repeatedly been in solitary confinement because of public criticism of the Russian government. (nz/dpa)