By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Soybean production in Mato Grosso should hit a record 39.47 million tons in the 2021/22 crop, estimated on Monday the Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics (Imea), also citing that the planting of safrinha corn tends to be carried out mostly within the ideal period.

The new projection for soybeans indicates an increase in relation to the 38.14 million estimated in December. If confirmed, the volume will still represent an increase of 9.5% compared to the previous cycle, driven by increases in area and productivity in the largest producer of the crop in the country.

“Analyzing yields, the state average was projected at 60.27 bags/hectare, an increase of 2.93% compared to the previous month’s survey and 4.97% higher than what was observed in the 20/21 crop,” he said. the institute in report.

This is because even in the mid-north and northeast regions of the state, where there were reports of pods rotting due to excess moisture, yield was below the initial potential but still higher than in the past season.

“Finally, forecasts continue to indicate high volumes of rain for the next 30 days across the state, raising a point of attention regarding humidity at the time of grain harvest – which completed 46.66% of the area until last Friday. Friday,” he warned.

If rain is a cause for concern for soybean harvesting, rainfall is beneficial for corn planting. In addition, the faster pace of removal of oilseeds from the fields favors second-crop cereal.

“It is expected that around 93.91% of the areas (of maize) will be sown within the window considered ideal,” said Imea.

The institute highlighted that the rainfall in the state is above that recorded in recent years and points to above-average rainfall volumes for the months of March, April and May, which at first may be another positive fact for the yield of safrinha corn. .

Cereal production was estimated at 40.4 million tons, against a previous forecast of 39.65 million and 24% above that observed in the 2020/21 cycle.

The corn area was estimated at 6.28 million hectares, up 7.44% from the previous season. In relation to the December report, there was a positive adjustment of only 0.74%.

According to Imea, this scenario continues to be guided by the appreciation in the price of corn and the high demand for the cereal, in addition to the good development of sowing in the State, which already had 41.90% of the planted areas until last Friday.

