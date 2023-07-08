with videoThe Belgian Danaë Greco had an evening to remember on Friday. The 21-year-old woman flourished at the front of a Goldband show at the Cactus Festival in Bruges. With a cardboard sign she asked for a kiss from singer Milo Driessen. Not much later, Danaë was invited on stage and she was allowed to grab him full on the mouth, in front of 10,000 spectators.



Goldband is not averse to weird antics on stage and Danaë secretly hoped for that. She was at the front of the stage with her sign ‘Together White Wash + Muilen?’ hoping for a response from the singer of the band from The Hague. “It’s the first time I’ve come to a Goldband concert,” she says The last news.

She was in her hometown with friends to the festival. “We have been looking forward to it for so long. We’ve tried to get hold of tickets for several of the group’s performances over the past year, but we never succeeded. When we saw that they were on Cactus, we immediately ordered tickets,” says Danaë. See also Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 4Motion driving test video

Danaë Greco (21) made this plate. © Filip Vanden Berghe / HLN



At the beginning of this year, the group of friends managed to secure tickets and that gave them the idea to do something crazy. “Of course we hoped that Danaë would attract the attention of Milo,” her friends say to the Belgian newspaper. “Of course we never expected that he would accept her invitation.”



We give her 100 percent. Their shows are brilliant, because they are real entertainers Friends of Danaë

“We are not jealous at all”, the friends smile. “We give her 100 percent. Their shows are brilliant because they are real entertainers. They are also sweet and bond with their audience. The lyrics of their songs are beautiful and they don’t care what the rest of them think.”

Afterwards, the images of the moment quickly circulated on the internet. And Danae knew that. She received numerous photos and videos of herself through social media. “I will never forget this moment. I never thought that Milo would take my suggestion and I admit that French kiss was delicious.” See also Surprising study results on the effectiveness against Omikron

Goldband is not only extremely popular in the Netherlands. At the performance at the Cactus Festival in Bruges, it was so busy that hundreds of fans missed the start of the performance. Goldband guitarist Wieger Hoogendorp also had to miss the beginning due to the traffic jam towards the festival.

The festival was completely sold out on Friday. The Goldband performance started at 7 p.m., but it had to be done without the guitarist. Hoogendorp joined halfway through the show. For that reason, they also waited a while with their hit Emergency ‘ ,,I’ve seen a queue of up to 1 kilometer long”, said one of the members on stage.

Bloody hot

This year the Cactus Festival celebrated its 40th edition. “Today alone, ten thousand festival-goers are present here,” said the organization. “Because it is very hot – until tonight it will remain about 30 degrees – the Red Cross is present on every corner.” See also AfD in Thuringia: Far right past the system

Later on Friday evening, Goldband also appeared on stage at Rock Zottegem in Belgium. And a performance at the Belgian Dijkpop was also on the program this weekend. Later this month, the band from The Hague will perform again in the Netherlands at the Zwarte Cross festival.

The kiss with Milo Driessen with a fan. © HLN



Goldband during their performance at the Cactus Festival in Bruges. / Many fans for Goldband at the Cactus Festival in Bruges © Benny Proot / Benny Proot



A green and yellow Hague flag spotted in the audience. © Benny Proot



Fans asked if they could go on stage. And that was allowed! © Benny Proot



