Twelve young people with Down syndrome were around the stove of the fifth edition, the ‘Assido Chef’ contest held this Friday at the Tourist Qualification Center (CCT). In addition, the famous chefs Cundi Sánchez, Rodi Fernández and David López participated in the event, who led the teams. The contest had the objective of contributing to social inclusion and favoring the employability of this group.

During the contest, three teams were formed, made up of three students and a tutor each. They also obtained the help of the CCT room students.

Chef Cundi Sánchez participated in the first team, Albero, together with Luis Bosh, Paloma Ochoa and José Manuel Jara. The menu featured mock foie truffle with coffee sauce, marinated mackerel with pickled mussel sauce, and caramelized rice pudding.

In the second team, Taúlla, led by chef Rodi Fernández, accompanied by José Antonio Gil, Juan Belda and Federico Schmitt. The menu featured a white shrimp tartare with peach and strawberry gazpacho, Iberian pork cheek cannelloni with cinnamon and apple, and chocolate brownie and coffee with Asian ice cream.

The third group, Local de rehearsal, was led by chef David López and included the participation of Javier Moreno, Mónica Pérez and Alejandro Soriano. The team prepared a menu consisting of a first course of Paris salad, a second course of cod confit with tomato tartare and codium, and a dessert of rosemary curd with honey, flowers and summer truffle.

For its part, the jury was made up of the gastronomic journalist from the newspaper LA VERDAD Pachi Larrosa; the secretary of the Murcia Gourmet club and academic of the Academy of Gastronomy of the Region of Murcia, Pedro Rivera; the general director of the Association for people with Down Syndrome (Assido), José Ramón Carrasco, and the director of the CCT, Mónica Meroño. When evaluating, he took into account three issues: flavor and aroma, presentation of the dish, and composition.

The jury awarded the prize for best first course to the Taúlla team; best second course to the Albero team, and Local de Ensayo was awarded the prize for best dessert.

At the end, the twelve participants received a diploma, a chef’s apron and different items from ‘Costa Cálida-Region of Murcia’ and ‘1,001 Flavors Region of Murcia’.

The Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia, through the Tourist Qualification Center, has been collaborating with Assido Murcia since 2009. With it, he carries out training practices in the hotel-classrooms of the center within the Initial Basic Vocational Training Program, organizes conferences such as ‘Have fun cooking’, as well as contests and contests, such as the ‘Baristas Down’ or ‘Assido Chef’ Contest.