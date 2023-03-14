Wednesday, March 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘I’m the only one who can prevent World War III’: Donald Trump

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 14, 2023
in World
0
‘I’m the only one who can prevent World War III’: Donald Trump


close

donald trump

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The former president of the United States launched harsh criticism of the current administration of Joe Biden,

See also  Macron urges to redouble vigilance against "rampant" anti-Semitism

“I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent the Third World war”. The phrase was said by the former president of the United States, donald trumpin a speech in the town of Davenport, in the state of Iowa.

Trump made that statement at a campaign event ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.

According to information from Europa Press, Trump pointed out that “the world is facing a war of such dimensions” and accused the administration of the current president of the North American country Joe Biden of being “unable to speak well” and to lead the country into a nuclear war “that could end the world”.

(Also read: Inflation in the US dropped four tenths, standing at 6% in February)

The ex-president added: “It will be a nuclear war (…) So this is not like a Second World War, in which we have tanks and Army rifles and we chase each other. This is a level that will possibly end the world. And we have people who don’t know what they’re doing.”

See also  From today, France also requires the vaccination pass to access some public places

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#prevent #World #War #III #Donald #Trump

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In the future, our Avatar will be a ‘guinea pig’ to test therapies and interventions

In the future, our Avatar will be a 'guinea pig' to test therapies and interventions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result