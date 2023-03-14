‘I’m the only one who can prevent World War III’: Donald Trump

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Former President of the United States, Donald Trump.
Former President of the United States, Donald Trump.
The former president of the United States launched harsh criticism of the current administration of Joe Biden,
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
“I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent the Third World war”. The phrase was said by the former president of the United States, donald trumpin a speech in the town of Davenport, in the state of Iowa.
Trump made that statement at a campaign event ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.
According to information from Europa Press, Trump pointed out that “the world is facing a war of such dimensions” and accused the administration of the current president of the North American country Joe Biden of being “unable to speak well” and to lead the country into a nuclear war “that could end the world”.
(Also read: Inflation in the US dropped four tenths, standing at 6% in February)
The ex-president added: “It will be a nuclear war (…) So this is not like a Second World War, in which we have tanks and Army rifles and we chase each other. This is a level that will possibly end the world. And we have people who don’t know what they’re doing.”
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#prevent #World #War #III #Donald #Trump
Leave a Reply