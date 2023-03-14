‘I’m the only one who can prevent World War III’: Donald Trump

“I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent the Third World war”. The phrase was said by the former president of the United States, donald trumpin a speech in the town of Davenport, in the state of Iowa.

Trump made that statement at a campaign event ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.

According to information from Europa Press, Trump pointed out that “the world is facing a war of such dimensions” and accused the administration of the current president of the North American country Joe Biden of being “unable to speak well” and to lead the country into a nuclear war “that could end the world”.

The ex-president added: “It will be a nuclear war (…) So this is not like a Second World War, in which we have tanks and Army rifles and we chase each other. This is a level that will possibly end the world. And we have people who don’t know what they’re doing.”

