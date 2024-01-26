'Spirited Away', the masterpiece of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, has established itself as an iconic animated film. This film not only captured global attention, but also won the prestigious Oscar for best animated film in 2003. In the current context, with Miyazaki recently nominated for his latest work, 'The Boy and the Heron', the filmmaker has He has been present in various interviews and has addressed both his new production and his previous projects. And in one of those conversations, he talked about the character 'Faceless', from 'Spirited Away': revealed an incredible confidence.

Who really was the character of 'Sin Rostro' in 'Spirited Away'?

During a recent interview on Nippon TV, Miyazaki spoke specifically about 'Sin Rostro', a member of 'Spirited Away', an enigma that has persisted over the 23 years since the film's release. Miyazaki revealed a profound interpretation of that curious character, describing him as a figure that reflects real individuals in society:

“There are many people like 'Sin Rostro' among us. He is the kind of person who wants to cling to others, but has no sense of self. They are everywhere. 'Sin Rostro' exists without a sense of self and changes depending on the things and people he encounters,” the filmmaker revealed.

On the other hand, 'The Boy and the Heron', Miyazaki's latest work, marks his return to a fantasy universe. The film revolves around Mahito, a 12-year-old boy who faces the challenge of adapting to a new city after the death of his mother, a plot that promises to captivate the audience with its emotionality and depth, characteristic features of the director's work. 83 year old Japanese.

What is 'Spirited Away' about and where to watch it?

This is the synopsis that Filmaffinity presents to us about 'Spirited Away': “Chihiro is a ten-year-old girl who travels by car with her parents. After going through a tunnel, they arrive in a fantastic world in which there is no place for human beings, only for first and second class gods. When she discovers that her parents have been turned into pigs, Chihiro feels very alone and scared.”. The animated film can be seen through the Netflix streaming platform.