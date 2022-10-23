Correspondent’s Comment | A return to the past or a leap into the future? Both Johnson and Sunak are gathering big-name backers

The British Conservative Party is divided between supporters of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. Some of the conservatives are still pledging their position during Monday’s vote.

London

In the field of politics many people tend to take their stand until they know for sure that they are on the winning side.

The pledges of the British Conservative Party still drew lots on Sunday Boris Johnson and Rishi Sun too between.

In the coming week, the Conservatives will have to decide which strategy would be more successful: return to the past, i.e. the time of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, or jump into the future with former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

One of them has become the new leader of the Conservatives and at the same time the new Prime Minister of Britain. The Conservatives’ 357 MPs will vote on the candidates on Monday, and rank-and-file members will make a final choice by Friday, if necessary.

Johnson had not confirmed his candidacy until Sunday early evening Finnish time. He had gathered supporters from among the Conservative Party MPs who are close to the party of The Daily Telegraph according to the bills, at least 58.

At least one hundred supporters from the parliamentary group are required to be nominated for the leadership contest. Johnson’s supporters have signaled that the number will be filled.

Among others, the British foreign minister signed up for Johnson’s camp on Sunday James Cleverly. He tweetedthat “Boris has learned his lesson” from the last time and is able to focus on managing the country’s affairs again from the very first day.

Cleverly diplomatically also left the back door open: according to him, the new prime minister must be supported, whoever he is.

The defense minister has already signed up to support Johnson as “inclined”. Ben Wallace.

Johnson’s trump cards are the huge victory in the December 2019 parliamentary elections and his familiarity with the people. It is said that it has been demanded in the constituencies of MPs that “bring back Boris” (Boris back).

Parliamentary group Rishi Sunak, who is climbing hard inside, had already collected on Sunday evening around 19:00 Finnish time 131 supporters. Sunak has also officially registered as a candidate.

His candidacy in a sales pitch he promised to lead his government with the principles of honesty, professionalism and responsibility.

Along with the list, a three-fold spike went out in the direction of the former boss, i.e. Johnson.

Among other things, the British interior minister, who resigned this week, signed up as Sunak’s supporter on Sunday Suella Braverman. The departure of Braverman, who belongs to the right wing of the Conservative Party, to Sunak’s sled can be considered significant.

The leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, has also signed up to join the race for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

On Sunday in his writing Braverman extolled Johnson’s achievements, but at the same time bluntly stated that it is naive to yearn for the past.

According to Braverman, Britain’s current challenges call for unity, stability and efficiency. And they say only Sunak is suitable for that task.

But what is this heralded unity?

From the point of view of the conservative factions arguing with each other, it is above all about the internal unity of the party. Only a united party can succeed in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In the leadership race as well as the accompanying one Penny Mordaunt there are hardly any chances left for the final competition.

However, Mordaunt, who has collected only 25 supporters so far, may already be playing in the next leadership race.

The turnover of conservative leaders has been rapid in recent years. A new leadership election is likely to be held no later than after the next parliamentary election, if the conservative party loses and falls into the opposition.