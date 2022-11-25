Five years ago, when he came out of the psychotic outbreak that condemned him to be tied to a hospital bed, Ángel Martín searched tirelessly for a book written by someone who had experienced the same thing and who had recovered. “A manual where they will indicate the steps to follow”. He didn’t find it. Already more recovered, he decided to pour out his bitter experience in an essay entitled ‘In case the voices return’. The book became a true phenomenon, with more than 300,000 readers, 14 editions… “There are even those who have tattooed entire sentences of the text,” says its author. A year later, the work has been republished in a special edition. And this Barcelonan, at 45, declares: “I have nothing to do with who he was before.”

He has received countless testimonials from people who have seen themselves reflected in him. “The truth connects absolutely with everything,” he reasons. I have also used simple language. When you are really bad what you need is to be spoken clearly, not someone trying to juggle words. In his new foreword, the author refers to how quickly we lose enthusiasm when reaching a goal. Renowned comedian, screenwriter and successful television presenter in programs like ‘I know what you did…’ and ‘Órbita Laika’, it could be said that Ángel Martín had seen his dreams come true, that he had it all when it ‘exploded’ head. He however denies it.

«I did not get to television because that was my purpose. I didn’t even know what I wanted at the time. My life in general has been very by inertia. I have arrived at the places almost without intending it ». In his case there was no tragic event that unbalanced his mind. “If you suddenly lose your children, it is even logical that your life breaks in two and your mind breaks,” he deduces. But generally what happens to us is that we simply accept situations that we don’t want to accept, saying yes to things that we don’t like. We are normalizing emotions that are not normal… And to some people the head tells us: up to here ». He admits that drug and alcohol use may have played a role. “Consuming drugs is one more bullet in the magazine of the possibilities of this happening.” But he adds that “it also happens to many people who have never gotten into anything.”

The best thing that has ever happened to him. This is how Ángel Martín defines today his journey to the hell of madness. But maturing that conclusion has taken him years. When he left the hospital, the perception of him was very different. “It is the worst moment of your entire life, light years from others, because the world makes no sense, you are already broken, you are worthless, you do not know who you are, nothing has value and nobody will understand you,” he recalls. . At that moment the presenter made a decision: “Give up the guy he had been building for dead and start from scratch.” The process has been long and hard. But he is proud of the result. «What I like the most is that I have learned to listen, and it is fascinating. The moment you learn to listen, the world is a totally different world.

Born in 1977 in Barcelona, ​​a city where he has never lived, Ángel Martín, son of a musician “from the BBC: weddings, baptisms and communions”, lived a wandering childhood conditioned by his father’s work: Santa Coloma, Montgat, San Andrés de Llavaneras… «I was a ‘shadow boy’, with few friends and from the back row, I went unnoticed in absolutely everything», he recounts. At the age of 19 he decided to study piano and joined his father’s group to animate the dances of the popular ‘casals’ and nursing homes. They played ‘La morena de mi copla’, ‘Baila morena’, ‘María la portuguesa’, ‘Cachete con cachete’… «For me it was a great school -he recalls-. I learned to face the public and interact with older people, who have a special sense of humor».

Today the presenter declares himself a quiet uncle who gets up every day at half past four in the morning to offer his successful ‘Morning Newscast to save time’ on the networks. He has “zero fear” of suffering another psychotic break. And he is immersed in the “great adventure” of starring in the most massive monologue represented in Madrid in recent years. It will be on December 27, 2023, by himself, in front of 12,500 spectators at the WiZink Center. It is titled ‘Point for the crazy’ and aims to put an end to “that gray gentleman that we all carry inside and who tries to sabotage us”. He already has half a capacity sold. And he happily proclaims: “He’s going to be wild.”