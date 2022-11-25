Halo Infinite will still have to wait to get hers Season 3currently expected in 2023, but an idea about new maps coming soon we can do it by looking at the images that have leaked through a leak, which seem to illustrate some aspects of these new contents.

According to reports from various sources, the new maps in question are currently two and they are called Cliffhangers and Oasisboth arriving at the conclusion of the current Season 2 and with the start of the next season 3: Echoes Within.

There’s still no confirmation as to whether it’s genuine material, but the images look real. Cliffhanger seems to be set in such a place high altitude and is considered “highly classified”, perhaps due to the presence of advanced structures in what appears to be a mountainous setting full of hills and possible cliffs.

In contrast, Oasis appears to have a setting desert, with red sand and clay soil, low and closed structures but also an imposing spire that stands out in the background, the use of which is not clear at the moment. The two maps should therefore be added to the Halo Infinite catalog, which currently contains 12 settings between Arena and Big Team Battle, between the end of Season 2 and the beginning of Season 3, but there is still no precise information in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Winter Update brought the Forge and the co-op campaign online, with the former already starting to bring noticeable results, with a large amount of content created by the Halo Infinite user community. Among other things, it has also emerged that ray tracing on PC will arrive in March 2023.