Calmly and paying attention to the critics, the comedian Eva Soriano (Reus, Tarragona, 32 years old) heads the third season of ‘La noche D’, the program that Dani Rovira presented in previous editions at the ‘prime time’ of La 1. The presenter will be accompanied by new collaborators, such as Chenoa, Leo Harlem and Florentino Fernández, and will feature in this first installment, which broadcasts La 1 on TVE this Tuesday at 10:40 p.m., with Lorenzo Caprile , Bibiana Fernández and Paz Padilla as guests. In addition, the actors Jaime Lorente and Yon González will also join the program and the singer Malú will surprise with a performance.

–It is your first big solo project, do you have vertigo?

I am a very unconscious person. I don’t think about it much and I’m pretty calm. I think the recording went well. I want the specialized press to see it and put it to birth. I try to worry about what I have to worry about and this is a job. The fifth program we’ve done will be better than the first, because it needed to be shot, but I think the project turned out very well.

-Then he makes the right case for the critics.

-I pay attention to what is fair and if I think they are fair. I mean, I can share an opinion with a critic and agree with him. I give them the importance they have. I read them but I try to be affected as little as possible.

–What novelties will the new season of ‘La noche D’ bring?

-The most substantial thing is that the presenter is changed, so I’m going to add my touch, which is chaos. You’re going to be watching the show and you’re not going to know very well if I’m doing it right or wrong. I think that’s the essence of my person, which is that you don’t know where I’m going to go. And then the collaborators. They are Leo Harlem, Florentino Fernández and Chenoa. The format is still two hours of ‘prime time’ on TVE, but the concept and line of the program changes a bit.

Do you stick to the script or do you like to improvise?

–I try to stick to the script as much as I can and more, but it is true that I have a part of unconsciousness that I cannot control. I would love to follow what they tell me to the letter, but it is impossible because I am very scattered, I laugh at many nonsense and I can spend half an hour laughing. Yes, there is a bit of improvisation.

– Have there been many fits of laughter during the recording?

-Yes, especially with Yon González and Jaime Lorente, there is a part of the program in which I was laughing a lot because of how the format was.

–It is not usual for a great television show to have a young and comical woman as presenter. Is there a trend change?

I think there is a change of intention. The fact that TVE bets on a presenter this year, I think it is a declaration of intent. This shouldn’t be news. That we point this out says a lot about how we are. In the end, it should be something normal, presented by a man or a woman. If we have to highlight it, it says a lot about how the situation is for the comics. And ‘La noche D’ is a way to open up to the general public.

– Is there less humor now on television?

-I couldn’t tell you if there is less humor or if the way of doing it has changed. Or maybe he doesn’t risk it. I think that the way of consuming audiovisual has changed a bit. Many people go to the platforms and the networks bet on formats, such as contests, that are not such niche programs. But I want to think that there is a change in trend, which is to go back to making entertainment television. There is a desire to do new projects and be in one of them, because it excites and excites you.

–Now that you have joined TVE, do you have more professional aspirations?

-I would like to do fiction, although I don’t know when or how. I don’t know if I’ll start with series or movies, but I’d love to.

–Who would you like to have in ‘La noche D’?

– Rosalia. She has all my admiration and respect. I interviewed her on ‘Cuerpos especial’ (Europa FM’s ‘morning show’) and I want to repeat her experience on television. I throw the cane at her in any way she can. I know it’s very complicated, but I’ll leave it there.

–She was fourth in ‘Your face sounds to me’. How do you remember the experience?

– ‘Tu cara me sonido’ caught me combining radio and ‘Late Motiv’, and it was a bit chaotic because I would have liked to live the full experience. I was stressed every week to be able to reconcile everything.