Culiacán, Sinaloa.- During the first four months of this 2022, the lowest number of intentional homicides has been registered since 2010assured the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha during his Weekly Conference.

Last February was when the fewest people murdered have been recorded, making the comparison with the last 12 years.the figure was 36, explained the governor after pointing out that the data from some media outlets regarding the number of people killed in Sinaloa during the month of April were wrong.

According to the state president, from January to April, there were 157 intentional homicides, but this figure is lower when compared to the same period in 2021, when there were 205 murders and in previous years the fatalities were up to 830.

“The Noroeste newspaper publishes on its front page that there have been 43 femicides that have occurred so far this year and we had to correct them, they are not 43, they are 6. What a disparate number 43 against 6, it is that a university investigator gave them a psychologist, what a lack of rigor from the psychologist and what a lack of ethics from the newspaper”, he explained.

With respect to the criminal acts registered in April, the president expressed. “El Debate says in its note: The state of Sinaloa was stained with blood, this occurred in its municipalities when 41 murders were recorded according to journalistic data, including a femicide and apparently the intentional homicide of a woman. With these numbers, approximately 151 people in the state died intentionally with a total of 6 femicides, I say there were 41 or there were 151, finally it is not known, it is more there were 42. If they go to the Prosecutor’s Office they will tell them they were not 41, there were 42, but not 151 because after saying that there were 41, they say that there were 151”.

Rocha Moya highlighted that in 2010, in the first four months, 830 intentional homicides were committed, in 2011, 692; in 2012, 497; in 2013, 417; in 2014, 292; in 2015, 294; in 2016, 330; in 2017, 533; 2018, 373; in 2019, 286; in 2020, 257; in 2021, 205 were committed in this period and in 2022, 157 were committed, this is the lowest figure compared to the previous year, 48 fewer homicides, ”he reported.

The governor highlighted the coordinated work between the three levels of federal, state and municipal government to reduce criminal acts.