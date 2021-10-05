The MEP: “Ready to clarify”. The house of the “Black Baron” was searched. The accusations hypothesized by the magistrates also concerning money laundering, the apology of fascism is also evaluated

Milan – Carlo Fidanza and Roberto Jonghi Lavarini, who was a candidate for Fdi in the House in 2018, are under investigation for the two offenses contested in the investigation – coordinated by the adjunct Maurizio Romanelli and prosecutors Piero Basilone and Giovanni Polizzi – on the basis, as far as has been known, of sentences that were uttered by them in the first video of the Fanpage journalistic investigation.

The prosecutors yesterday acquired the full video with the recordings (over 100 hours) of the dialogues between an “infiltrated” reporter, in the guise of a fake entrepreneur, Jonghi Lavarini, known as the ‘Black Baron’, sentenced to two years for apology for fascism, Fidanza, MEP and head of delegation of the Brothers of Italy, and the new councilor of the Municipality of Milan, and to the candidate era of Fdi, the lawyer Chiara Valcepina (who is not under investigation at the moment).

Dialogues from which an alleged “laundry” system emerged, of which Jonghi Lavarini himself speaks, to clean up money paid in black for the electoral campaign and also used for other elections. And then also encounters with explicit racist, fascist and sexist jokes and also references to Hitler’s speech at the Munich brewery and Roman greetings.

It was the black baron, as emerges from the Fanpage video, who introduced Carlo Fidanza to the journalist and the MEP would have explained to him, as shown in the video, that he could contribute to the electoral campaign by paying into his current account or “if it is more convenient to black », of the” black “, as the Black Baron said, there are a” series of washing machines “for financing. Phrases that led, in fact, to the registration of the two in the register of suspects and today to a search of the economic-financial police unit of the Gdf of Milan in the house of Jonghi Lavarini. An activity aimed at seeking any evidence, including documents and IT devices, on “opaque” financing and money laundering mentioned in the Fanpage recordings.

Fidanza said he was ready to clarify: «I learned a little while ago from the press that I was entered in the register of suspects following the Fanpage investigation. At the moment I have not received any official communication. I am calm and obviously at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office to clarify every aspect of this matter as soon as possible ».