A great loss has struck Hollywood cinema, as an actor who took part in unforgettable films during his career has passed away. We are talking about Angel Salazarknown for his role in Scarface and Carlito’s Way.

Angel Salazar

Here is a small tribute to the now deceased actor.

Goodbye Angels Salazar: The actor had played with Al Pacino in Scarface

Today the world of cinema American mourns an actor who throughout his career gave roles in truly sensational films. He passed away at the age of 68 Angel Salazar. The man took part in films that made the history of American cinema, becoming unforgettable blockbusters.

Angel Salazar

We remember him for having given life to the character of Who-Who in Scarface and for playing Walberto in Carlito’s Way. On the set he has always been the right-hand man of extremely cruel characters, such as Al-Pacino in Scarface. In life, however, the man was very generous and highly appreciated by all who loved him.

The actor’s last appearance dates back to the first days of August, when he performed in Las Vegas at Russian resorts and casinos. A great loss then, which unfortunately occurred prematurely and completely unexpectedly.

What happened to the Hollywood actor?

As mentioned before, Angel Salazar He passed away at the age of 68 and, apparently, the reasons for his death were due to health problems cardiac nature. However, these are rumours that have not yet been confirmed by anyone.

Angel Salazar