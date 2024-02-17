Reports about possible arrangements in the first division of Colombian soccer for illegal betting shook the atmosphere this weekend. Players of Patriots of Boyacá They would be the subject of investigation.

The situation was exposed by journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez and confirmed by the president of Patriotas, Cesar Guzman

The complaint

“It is true: the investigation is ongoing, it is very serious and on the right track. That prevents me from revealing details, because anything can threaten the result that, I am sure, will come to light very soon,” Guzmán told EL TIEMPO.

He added that the information that illegal bettors could have approached some footballers is true and pointed out that four or five players from the squad were summoned in the Dimayor. He did not confirm if there are players separated from training.

“Four or five players – I cannot specify due to the confidentiality of the investigation – were summoned to testify in Dimayor, because illegal bettors approached them.”

What happens

So far, investigations into betting-related match-fixing have had no results. Since last year, the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) had expressed concern.

“This situation has been occurring very repeatedly, especially in teams from the First B (BetPlay Tournament), where these characters of dubious reputation, who move in the dark world of betting and who know that footballers receive low salaries, take the opportunity to tempt them with large sums of money in exchange for illegally manipulating the result, or certain situations that may arise on the field of play (throw-ins, penalties, corner kicks, cards, etc.),” Acolfutpro said in a statement in August 2023.

Before, in May of last year, the then coach of Boca Juniors of Cali, Alejandro Guerreror, he reported possible match-fixing in which players from his team would be involved.

“There are situations that have arisen this semester, it is about uncovering everything. A statement has been sent to the directors by Dimayor and the Federation stating that there are situations that have arisen since 2018. What has been happening, that the matches have been fixed. In that letter they announce that they are coming to investigate the entire management body, the coaching staff and the players,” Guerrero said then. The issue did not prosper and the DT was left without a position.

official statement

Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, He revealed to this newspaper last year that the entity manages alert systems to prevent match-fixing and are active.

“We have alerts both in the League and in the Tournament (B). We permanently monitor these reports and when they have given any sign of something bad, investigations have been opened, some are even ongoing and, for obvious reasons, I cannot comment. The systems are present and in effect,” he said.

Regarding whether there are investigations into the results of the last week in the League, Jaramillo said: “I can't comment on that in particular. “There is information from the past that has been public knowledge.”

And he explained that there is “an agreement with the Prosecutor's Office to help us from the point of view of the investigation and to be able to make decisions that avoid this type of behavior within our football. It gets contaminated and is not ideal. Yes, there have been warnings, but not with the latest defeats.”

The only sanction for match-fixing dates back to 2017. Francisco Navas, then player of the Quindío, He was suspended for two years for offering money to a colleague.

