Colombian President Petro said his country will not supply weapons to Kyiv

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that his country is ready to provide assistance in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. However, the state will not supply weapons to Kyiv, the politician noted during his speech, writes TASS.

“We can help Ukraine, but not with weapons, without inciting a war between brothers, but, for example, by demining the territory. (Colombia can) contribute to the search for a dialogue that will allow us to get out of the war,” he clarified.

Last year, Gustavo Petro called for an international conference under the auspices of the UN to end the Ukrainian conflict.

Earlier it was reported that the summit dedicated to resolving the situation in Ukraine could be postponed due to the indifference of world leaders. Ukraine is pushing for the meeting to take place in March, although the date may be pushed back to April or May due to a lack of engagement from world leaders.