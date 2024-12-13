Illa, to the regional presidents of the PP: “I do not accept lessons from those who practice fiscal lack of solidarity”

The president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Salvador Illa, has attacked the “fiscal lack of solidarity” of the autonomous governments of the PP during his speech behind closed doors at the Conference of Presidents being held this Friday in Santander. The reform of the regional financing system, one of the points on the agenda, is the main workhorse of the Popular Party’s strategy to mount a common front against the Government. And the Catalan president has defended that his Government’s proposal is “in solidarity with all of Spain.”

“I will not accept solidarity lessons from those who practice fiscal lack of solidarity,” Illa has said before the regional presidents of the PP, according to sources close to the president who are aware of his intervention. During his speaking turn he assured that “you will not find the Government of Catalonia in the clash and confrontation. Yes in spaces of cooperation and commitment. For this reason, I propose that the next Conference of Presidents be held in Barcelona.”

Furthermore, according to those same sources, he has appealed to loyalty, dialogue and cooperation between institutions and administrations. “Catalonia speaks from solidarity, fraternity, involvement and rigor,” he stated before demanding a “review and update” of the regional financing system, “because it does not respond to the real needs of the autonomies.”

“Where the ineffectiveness of the current financing model is best reflected is in universal public health care, which must be reinforced,” he added, to point out that his Government will inject 2.8 billion euros to reverse the deficit that has been dragging on for years.