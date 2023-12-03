The first secretary of the PSC, Salvador Illa, this Sunday at the presentation of the socialist candidate for lehendakari, Eneko Andueza, in Bilbao. Javier Zorrilla (EFE)

The leader of the PSC, Salvador Illa, took advantage of the presentation ceremony of the socialist candidate for lehendakari, Eneko Andueza, in Bilbao this Sunday, to respond to the latest mobilization called by the PP against the amnesty and remember the lack of renewal of the governing body of the judges, who “some,” he said, “want to instrumentalize.” “They beat their chests defending the Constitution, but then they block the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary. Tomorrow [por este lunes] five years have passed since the mandate expired,” he recalled. The former Minister of Health assured that the world is experiencing “a change of era” and cited three attitudes towards problems: “be inhibited, outraged or committed.” The PSOE, he said, is committed to “working from the institutions, not from the street, with respect, not with tension, to reach agreements. That’s politics. “Neither be inhibited nor indignant, commit to solving things.”

“Others,” Illa continued, “don’t want to transform anything. They are always on the street and want to solve things in one day. Others are in tension. Everything is breaking, Spain is breaking, the nation is going to disappear… How many times have I heard that. But nothing is going to disappear. You have to talk, above all, with those who think differently. “That’s politics,” she insisted.

Illa did not expressly cite the future amnesty law for the events related to the processes. Yes, Andueza did, who succeeded him on the platform, to present it as “the excuse” of the PP, which in reality, he said, “has not yet digested the result of the elections and cannot stand that there will be four more years of Government socialist”. The PSOE candidate for lehendakari mocked those who come to “pray the rosary in front of Ferrraz”, the Madrid street where the party’s headquarters are located and where there have been concentrations of protest for the amnesty, and he also mocked the focused manager profile that the current leader of the PP had when he presided over Galicia: “Thank goodness Feijóo was the moderate one.”

During the rally, Illa assured that Catalan socialism had “learned a lot from the Basque,” ​​defended progress in “self-government and co-governance,” but warned that poor management by the Generalitat of Catalonia, chaired by ERC, had caused serious problems. of drought in the community. “Being where we shouldn’t be leads to that: we are without water.”