THE The Game Awards they are an unmissable event for many fans, often not for the awards ceremonies due to the large number of announcements and trailers that are presented during the event organized and hosted by Geoff Keighley. According to journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, the 2023 edition in particular will prove to be quite interesting, as according to his sources will abound with new IPs And third party games.

Grubb talked about it during the latest episode of the Game Mess Decides podcast, where he said he’d heard about “a lot of new IP and interesting things from third parties.” However, he did not add any other details so as not to create spoilers for all those who will follow the event live, so as not to ruin any surprises.

On the other hand, this information is partly corroborated by the information known at the time. For example, Sega has promised that it will make a TGA 2023 announcement that will reveal a “new era”, plus a new game will be presented from the authors of Inscryption, as well as Sharkmob and publisher Level Infinite.