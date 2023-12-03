THE The Game Awards they are an unmissable event for many fans, often not for the awards ceremonies due to the large number of announcements and trailers that are presented during the event organized and hosted by Geoff Keighley. According to journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, the 2023 edition in particular will prove to be quite interesting, as according to his sources will abound with new IPs And third party games.
Grubb talked about it during the latest episode of the Game Mess Decides podcast, where he said he’d heard about “a lot of new IP and interesting things from third parties.” However, he did not add any other details so as not to create spoilers for all those who will follow the event live, so as not to ruin any surprises.
On the other hand, this information is partly corroborated by the information known at the time. For example, Sega has promised that it will make a TGA 2023 announcement that will reveal a “new era”, plus a new game will be presented from the authors of Inscryption, as well as Sharkmob and publisher Level Infinite.
The appointment is for this week, follow it with us
At this point we will have to wait a few days to find out whether Grubbi’s sources got it right or not. In fact, we remind you that The Game Awards 2023 are scheduled for 01:30 Italian on the night between 7 and 8 December.
As per tradition, our editorial staff will be at the forefront to comment and translate the event in real time on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel, while on our pages you will find news on all the games and trailers presented for the occasion.
