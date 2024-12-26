He president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, wanted to send this Thursday – during the traditional Christmas speech – a message of unity to the Catalans. “Catalonia has advanced more when it has trusted itself”he expressed after thanking the people who work during the Christmas holidays. However, he has also assured that he is “aware” of the difficulties they face and that people should not be influenced by speeches that seek to divide them. “We must not allow ourselves to be carried away by speeches full of hate or pessimism“.

“Sometimes we forget, but fraternity is the foundation of any society, country or democracy. That is why it is important that we reinforce what we share, that let’s live our diversity as a wealth,” Illa continued saying from the Gothic Gallery of the Palace of the Generalitat. In addition, she has urged citizens to feel “proud” of who they are and what they have achieved as a country and as a society.

The head of the regional Executive has also stated that in 2025 Catalonia must be on the side of hope. “When we have shared hopes, efforts and optimism we have made more progress and in favor of all”, indicated the socialist, who has made a call to build a more Catalonia “civic, friendly and prosperous” next year. In this sense, he has urged Catalans to respect, listen to and understand each other.

Likewise, he has assured that the world forgets that peace and fraternity are some of the most important values. “We remain witnesses of bloody wars and conflicts that cause suffering and thousands of victims. In Gaza, in Syria or in Ukraine. It is necessary to remain firm in the defense of peace and dialogueas we have always done in Catalonia,” Illa said.

The president of the Generalitat has not forgotten those affected by DANA, which left 231 fatalities and four missing. “I want to send a warm hug to the Valencian citizens who are fighting to recover normality after the tragedy experienced by DANA. Catalonia will be with you. Catalonia will be with Valencia until the end“Illa assured.