Illa claims the Constitution as a symbol of union: “The best way to defend it is not to appropriate it”

The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, has defended that the Spanish Constitution “is the result of an agreement between various people” and is “the symbol of union of different visions” for the benefit of a common project. This was stated in a statement to the media this Friday in Congress, before the events celebrating the 46th anniversary of the Magna Carta.

The socialist leader has maintained that the text has allowed “a lot of progress,” although there is still “a lot left” in areas such as housing. “Those who appropriate it hurt. They don’t understand it and they don’t do it any favors, especially when they use it as a throwing weapon,” criticized Illa, who added that “the best way to defend oneself is not to appropriate it.”

In this sense, the Commons deputy in Congress Gerardo Pisarello has also elaborated, stating that the Spanish Constitution is today “threatened” in its “most democratic” elements by the “radicalized right” represented by PP and Vox. According to Pisarello, the popular ones choose to “block” while those of Santiago Abascal tend to make “nostalgic appeals to the Franco dictatorship.” In this sense, he regretted that the opposition intends to block initiatives that have a “very clear” parliamentary majority, such as the euthanasia law or the amnesty law for those accused in the process.

Junts remembers Macià

On the other hand, the president of the Parliament, Josep Rull, of Junts, recalled in a tweet on social networks that Francesc Macià defended a Catalonia “politically free, economically prosperous, socially just and spiritually glorious” during his speech at the constitution of the first Parliament of Catalonia after 1714, in 1932. It was also on December 6 and within the framework of the Second Republic. After the elections that year, Macià was elected president of the Generalitat and Lluís Companys president of the Parliament.

Specifically asked about the negotiations with Junts for the transfer of immigration powers to the Generalitat, the president of the Generalitat limited himself to expressing “confidence that things will go well.” This coming Monday, Carles Puigdemont will offer a press conference from Brussels to assess compliance with the agreements reached for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, where his party detects many shortcomings.