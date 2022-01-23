Iliad and Vodafone are studying the merger to challenge Tim

The telecommunications companies Vodafone and Iliad are in talks to reach an agreement in Italy that would combine their respective businesses in an effort to end fierce competition in the eurozone’s third largest economy, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, which first broke the news that today it is reported by practically all Italian newspapers.

Discussions between the two companies are ongoing and both sides are actively investigating ways to conclude a tie-up of their respective businesses in Italy, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Iliad, who will do his broadband debut in Italy on January 25, is working with investment bank Lazard on its strategic plans in Italy.

In the event of an agreement, go to a giant worth 6 billion euros

If successful, the deal would create a telecom giant with a mobile market penetration of around 36% and combined revenues of almost 6 billion euros. Iliad and Vodafone declined to comment. La Stampa explains: “On the other hand, the French brand is experiencing a particular momentum. Having landed in Italy just three and a half years ago, it can already count on more than 8.5 million subscribers for mobile phones and on Tuesday it debuts in fixed broadband (with a double play offer, mobile and fixed, which could start at just 17 euros). In the first half of 2021 Iliad has already started to grind profits in Italy, earlier than expected “.

