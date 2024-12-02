The UFC featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria, who has Georgian and Spanish nationality, has always been very involved in the causes of the countries he carries in his heart. Last Thursday, the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobajidze, announced that his government decided to suspend “until the end of 2028” the negotiations for Georgia’s accession to the European Union, a procedure that Brussels has already eliminated ‘de facto’ due to its rapprochement. to positions similar to Moscow.

“We have decided not to put on the agenda the issue of opening negotiations with the European Union until the end of 2028. In addition, until the end of 2028 we also reject any budgetary subsidies from the European Union,” Kobajidze said during an appearance reported by the press. Georgian.

Kobajidze showed his rejection of Georgia’s entry into the European Union as a “handout” from Brussels. “We see that European politicians and bureaucrats are using the allocated subsidies and loans as blackmail against Georgia,” said the prime minister, who sets 2030 as the year of possible accession. However, the Georgian prime minister insisted this Sunday that his government “does not have the slightest intention of renouncing its commitment to iIncorporate the country into the European Union by 2030».

However, faced with a situation of instability regarding the future of Georgia, Topuria used his social networks to position himself on the matter, being someone who feels like a full European citizen. «My unconditional support to all the protesters who are defending our ambitions and rights. I oppose the decision to end our accession negotiations with the European Union. I am ashamed to see how the children of Georgia are treated. “This is not called freedom,” wrote the UFC featherweight champion, who has more than 6 million followers on this social network.









At the moment, the atmosphere is very tense in their country of origin, where numerous protesters are taking to the streets to prevent Georgia from moving away from its progress towards accession to the European Union, with dozens of injuries reported during the protests.