Colombian journalist Ilia Calderón made history this Wednesday by becoming the first Afro-Latina journalist to moderate a political debate in the United States, by participating in the second Republican debate.

The debate of Republican candidates, which began around 8 at night, in which the Former President Donald Trump did not participate, for which he received criticism from his opponents.

“I should be on stage tonight. He should defend his balance sheet, in which he added 7.8 trillion to the debt,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the second best positioned in the conservative nomination for the 2024 presidential elections.

The Colombian was accompanied by Stuart Varney and Dana Perino, from Fox News Media.

The journalist, born in Chocó, began her professional career in Colombian media as Teleantioquia and then in CM&. By 2001, she moved to the United States and began working at Telemundo.

Since 2009, she started as a presenter on Univision, in the program ‘Primer Impacto’, then went on to present the nightly edition of Noticiero Univisión and since 2017 has presented the central edition of the same, along with Jorge Ramos.

In 2002 she was among the 100 most important Hispanic journalistsselected by Hispanic Media 100 and, in 2005, won an Emmy Award for best international journalist of the year, stand out on the website of Univision.

When I do my work, I think that there is a girl, a boy, of the black race, Hispanic, of some minority, who is seeing herself represented in me and it is a great responsibility

“When I do my job, I think that there is a girl, a boy, of the black race, Hispanic, of some minority, who is seeing herself represented in me and it is a great responsibility,” commented the presenter in an interview for the aforementioned half.

Over there, He also thanked the mentors he has had during his career, among whom is Joe Bernie: “One of the most beautiful lessons I learned from him is that it doesn’t matter if there is a political news article of the day, when something happens to a child, when he is suffering, when he has been a victim of abuse, it is what is going to connect us all,” he commented.

Also, he mentioned his mother, who is not only there to applaud him, but also to give him advice and even constructive criticism about his work.

