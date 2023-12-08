Venezuela has its new queen and it is the model, mother and teacher Ileana Marquez, who with her charisma, beauty and elegance stood out since her presentation in the beauty contest and ended up being crowned the top representative of the llanero country in the Miss Universe 2024. But she was not alone, she was accompanied by the most important person in her life, her daughter. Watch HERE the emotional moment of her celebration that went viral on social networks.

What was the emotional moment between Ileana Marquez and her daughter?

It all happened when the new Miss Venezuela was announced and while she was crowned as the highest representative of Venezuelan beauty, her little daughter offered, through tears, statements of praise to her mother for her triumph. However, Ileana Marquez She took advantage of a moment during her catwalk after her coronation to approach her conceited woman and hug her very excitedly.

“My mother worked hard and she wanted to be Miss Venezuela… I love my mother very much,” the 11-year-old girl told the press about how proud she was of her mother for being crowned the country’s queen of queens. plainsman.

Who is Ileana Marquez and how did she get the Miss Venezuela 2023 crown?

Ileana Marquez was born in the state of Carabobo, Venezuela. Currently he is 27 years old and studied a Higher Technician degree in Initial education. She became a mother at the age of 16, when she had her daughter Guadalupe. Despite her young age, she organized her life to follow her dreams and her studies.

“I have so much to thank you for, you never stopped believing in me, despite my many falls, my mistakes, my mood swings, you were encouraging when a door was closed on me without knowing that thousands would open, you dried my tears, you You brought smiles, you healed me and the most curious thing is that now I understand the importance of your voice in my head when I felt defeated… I feel proud of your evolution and I am eager to continue watching you grow, keep believing for both of us, I “I promise I’ll take care of the rest,” was one of Miss Venezuela’s messages to her little girl in instagram.

