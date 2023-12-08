At the moment, there is no military dialogue between the United States and China, but Washington advocates its early restoration. John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, announced this on December 8.

“I know that Secretary (US Defense – Ed.) Austin has not restored military ties (with China – Ed.). And we are passionate about its launch at all levels – from the highest to the commander in the theater of operations,” Kirby said, answering questions from reporters.

The politician explained the lack of military ties by the fact that China currently does not have a defense minister.

Earlier, on November 16, Chinese President Xi Jinping, at a welcome dinner of China-friendly organizations in San Francisco, said that Washington should not interfere in Beijing’s internal affairs and wait for its failures.

In turn, American leader Joe Biden, at a press conference after a meeting with the Chinese President on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, said that Washington will continue to compete with Beijing, but intends to cooperate in areas where their goals coincide.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the bilateral meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping had ended; it lasted about two and a half hours.

During talks with his Chinese counterpart, Biden noted that the meeting at the APEC summit gives hope for the restoration of “normal course.” Also during the negotiations, the leaders of the United States and China agreed to cooperate in the development and study of artificial intelligence. In addition, the dialogue touched upon the military sphere.