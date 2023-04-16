Ilary Blasi to Verissimo, avoids questions about Totti but throws the dig: “Love? Bastian so”

“Thank you for respecting my times”. In his first interview after the breakup with Francesco Totti, Ilary Blasi did not want to talk about the separation from the former Roma captain.

Silvia Toffanin’s guest at Verissimo, Ilary instead focused on the new, upcoming, edition of “L’isola dei fame”, of which she will be the presenter for the third time. At the end of the expected interview, however, there was no lack of a dig at the former footballer, with a not too veiled reference to his new flame.

“We can’t ignore it before we start. Tomorrow you’ll be back with L’isola but we have to say one thing”, Silvia Toffanin began. “I know people back home are expecting me to start asking you all the questions about your split, but we have to say this is not the time.” A clarification appreciated by Ilary, who thanked the former colleague of Passaparola for having wanted to respect his “times”.

Make way then for the questions on the 17th edition of The Island of the Famous, which will start tomorrow. “I can’t wait for it to start because I really like the cast, we choose the characters and look for the most diverse people because in this way we each create variety. What struck me the most about this cast is the fact that the contestants can’t wait to leave… but they don’t know what awaits them!” said Ilary, who entered the studio in a denim dress and dark sunglasses, accompanied by “Flowers”, a song by Miley Cyrus that talks about redemption after a disappointment in love. Before closing the interview, Silvia Toffanin wanted to ask Ilary a question about love, to which she limited herself to answering “Bastian like this”. An obvious reference to her new partner Bastian Mueller, who has become a permanent presence in the presenter’s life.