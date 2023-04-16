Brazilian fighter Rodrigo Caporal said he came to Russia to win over Marif Piraev. He stated this on April 16 to Izvestia.

“I won’t say before the fight, but I will give my 100%. I don’t even know, the last time we fought under the rules of MMA, I defeated him in the stand. I think I’ll try everything. I don’t like to talk a lot before a fight. Train, get ready. I came for victory,” Caporal warned.

He also said that he loves to come to Russia and promised to put on a good show against Piraev.

Earlier, on April 16, commentator Alexander Sadokov said that Piraev is the favorite in the fight against Caporal. He noted that the Russian is currently training in Thailand and has many quality sparring partners there. This gives hope, according to the commentator, that the Russian will show a spectacular fight.

The kickboxing tournament as part of the REN TV Fight Club will be held on April 21. In the main battle, Russian Alexander Shlemenko and Swiss Yasubei Enomoto will meet. The co-main bout of the evening will be the meeting between Piraev and Caporal.

Also, Russian champions in Thai boxing Anastasia Yankova and Syudenyur Bostanzhi will enter the ring. In addition, Gennady Makaryan and Vadim Apsit will meet at the tournament. All fights will be held at the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace in Moscow.