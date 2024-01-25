Cristiano Iovino breaks the silence and denies Ilary Blasi's words: The truth about their relationship and the various meetings

In view of the imminent release of her book, Ilary Blasi returns to the center of gossip following some statements released by Cristiano Iovino. During the documentary “Unica” the presenter spoke about the much-discussed coffee with a well-known face whose name she did not mention.

Weeks later, however, it emerged that it was indeed Cristiano who, in the last few hours, wanted to deny what was stated by the well-known showgirl. The latter is an entrepreneur and a personal trainer who, interviewed by The messengerwanted to tell his truth about that “coffee” that hides much more.

Ilary Blasi, Cristiano Iovino's denial: “Between us is much more than a coffee”

Without any restraint, the well-known entrepreneur allowed himself to make an unexpected confession, explaining how there had been an “intimate meeting” between the two and not just a coffee as Ilary had explained in the documentary.

A revelation that left all Blasi fans surprised but above all speechless. In fact, this could profoundly change the cards on the table regarding the cause of separation that the latter together with Francesco Totti they undertook at the Court of Rome.

According to Cristiano Iovino, the acquaintance he had with the presenter dates back to before the end of his marriage with Totti. “I would have liked to continue not talking about the subject, I care about my privacy but I was constantly brought up, with the documentary Unica and soon also with a book. Following the advice of my lawyers, I decided for once to speak up, also to avoid exploitation and close the matter” explained the entrepreneur.

The same one who continued by declaring: “Ilary and I met at the end of 2020 through social media, then we agreed to see each other in person at a Banksy exhibition they were holding in the center of Rome. Where did we meet? Mostly at my housesometimes in the shop of Alessia ai Parioli”.

“We can't talk about history but rather intimate acquaintance. He was together when work commitments allowed it. They could even go months without seeing each other. He had made me understand that his marriage was at the end of the credits and that they were practically living separately at home.”

Finally, end by stating: “Why is it over between us? There was never, on either side, a vision of something more than what it was. I started seeing another girl and she was Bastian, who among other things I believe she met in New York that time when she proposed to join her and I never went again”.