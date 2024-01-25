Madrid prepares for F1

Formula 1 is looking not only to the 2024 season but also to 2026. The season that will start the power unit revolution will welcome Madrid for the first time in over 40 years.

This is a hybrid circuit, which will combine city sections with others still to be created specifically around the Ifema exhibition centre. It measures 5.474 km, has 20 curves and turns around 1:30.

Video

The Williams eSports team has shared the video of the simulation on the flying lap of the Madrid circuit.

As explained in more detail, a quarter of the route will be made up of city streets, i.e. the streets of the Recinto Ferial (home to the Ifema centre), while the others will be built in the northern area of ​​Valdebebas. A case therefore different from that of Melbourne or Marina Bay, where the existing roads represent the majority of the circuit.