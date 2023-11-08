Of Luigi Ripamonti

The fifth edition of Il Tempo della Salute starts today in Milan and will last until Sunday. Over 30 meetings with dozens of top-level experts: there will be the (free) possibility to undergo medical tests and take courses

Today at the Museum of Science and Technology in Milan, Il Tempo della Salute, the event organized by Corriere della Sera dedicated to health in all its forms. We will talk with dozens of top-level experts about new therapies and research prospects for the main pathologies, prevention, well-being, psychology, new technologies applied to medicine, the evolution of the relationship between doctor and patient but also that between parents and children (GO TO THE FULL PROGRAM). We will then discuss environmentwhose health is reflected in ours, as will be explained in an exhibition curated by UNESCO, dedicated to everyone but in particular to children, who will be able to experience first-hand the effects of climate change. In total only 35 meetings are planned, with dozens of doctors and scientists but also with the participation of personalities from the world of entertainment, sport, the cultural scene and journalism.

All meetings will be free to enter and will also be streamed on Corriere.it. Those who want to intervene in person will also have the opportunity to take care of their health directly (and free of charge) because various opportunities will be made available to monitor it, thanks to the collaboration of scientific societies, associations and sponsors of the event: thanks to Anmco (National Association of Doctors hospital cardiologists) will be possible undergo an electrocardiogram and some blood tests, the San Donato Group will consent blood sugar control, the ophthalmologists of the Lions of Milan will measure eye pressure and for whoever you want donate blood, in the Avis station present, the usual screening tests are scheduled to verify suitability for donation.

Wellbeing will also take place concretely with numerous courses organized by McFit (yoga, pilates, posture, core training) e by Studio Personally (breathing and twisting). This year too the usual appointments will be renewed cardiopulmonary resuscitation lessons organized by the Italian Resuscitation Council and the always very popular vegetable cutting course by nutritionist Stefano Erzegovesi. Finally, an absolute novelty, at Il Tempo della Salute a veterinarian, thanks to the support of Boehringer Ingelheim, will teach recognize annoying parasites for our animal friends, but which can also represent a problem for us if transmitted. Information and booking instructions can be found on www.corriere.it/salute/tempo-della-salute. All in the spirit of the key word chosen for this year’s edition of Il Tempo della Salute, which comprehend.

10AM – GENOMIC TESTS FOR TUMORS What are genomic cancer tests? Who can they serve? And when? With Nicola Normannodirector of the Translational Research Department, National Cancer Institute Irccs – Pascale Foundation of Naples, and Carmine Pintodirector of medical oncology at the Comprehensive cancer center Ausl-Irccs in Reggio Emilia.

11AM – THE METAVERSE AND THE ART OF MAIEUTICS Can an avatar help us better understand who we are and understand others? With Salvatore Aglioti, coordinator of the Neuroscience and society research line at the Center for Life Nano- & Neuro-Science of the Italian Institute of Technology in Rome (Clns-Iit) and of the Social Neuroscience laboratory, Sapienza and Fondazione Santa Lucia.

12 PM – AN INTELLIGENT HOME FOR DISABLED PEOPLE NemoLab’s home automation project, with Alberto Arenghiprofessor of Technical Architecture, University of Brescia, Alberto Fontanapresident of NeMO Clinical Centers, Emanuele Frontoniscientific director of Nemo Lab and professor of Computer science at the University of Macerata, e Stefano Regondigeneral director of the NeMO and NeMOLAB Clinical Centers.

1PM – HEALTH IN THE MIRROR: THIS IS ALSO TREATED Ten years of an initiative to help those affected by cancer heal inside and out. With Valentina Di Matteiclinical psychologist at San Raffaele Hospital, Milan, Silvia Schiantarellicouncilor of the Municipality of Vignate (Milan), Giorgia PalmasTV presenter, Filippo Magniniworld swimming champion.

2 PM – PALLIATIVE CARE AND TAB ON FINISHMENT How much is known about palliative care? And how much does it have to do with tabs on our finitude? We will talk about it, also in light of recent news cases, together with Giada Lonatisocio-health director of Vidas, e Carlo CasaloneScientific Section Pontifical Academy for Life, Vatican City.

3 PM – LET’S VACCINATE THE WORLD AGAINST HIV Even if there is no vaccine yet, it is now possible to drastically reduce the circulation of the virus. With Andrea GoriProfessor of Infectious Diseases, University of Milan, Sergio Lo Caputopresident Simit Puglia, e Paolo MeliHIV/AIDS coordinator of the Emmaus association, Bergamo.

4 PM – DIABETIC RETINOPATHY: LET'S KEEP IT UNDER CONTROL A silent complication of diabetes, which must be diagnosed promptly. With Francesco Bandello, director of Ophthalmology at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and president of the Retina Patients Association, e Stela Vujosevic, head of the Retina Service at San Giuseppe Hospital in Milan.

5 PM – PROTECT THE FRAGILE FROM VIRAL INFECTIONS Who are the so-called fragile people and how can we protect them from viral infections? With Paolo Bonannifull professor of Hygiene, University of Florence, Massimiliano CrapisWestern Friuli Health Company – ASFO POS Maria degli Angeli – Pordenone, e Stefano Vellaadjunct professor of Global Health, Catholic University, Rome.

6 PM – A SERIOUS BUT MUCH TO LAUGH VISIT When the comedian and author Saverio Raimondo goes to the doctor the result is a show full of self-irony but also the opportunity to convey useful and serious information in a fun way. With Saverio Raimondocomedian, author and writer, e Chiara Notaristefanogastroenterologist at Desio Hospital (MB).

Streaming on Corriere.it All Il Tempo della Salute meetings, courses and medical exams will take place at Museum of Science and Technology of Milan (entrance from via Olona 6, Sant’Ambrogio metro stop, green line). The event will take place in person but it will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on Corriere.it and on the social channels of the Corriere della Sera

. Furthermore, all the meetings will be visible on demand even after the live broadcast on the iltempodellasalute.it website, where the complete program can also be consulted. Free entry: reservation required (all information on the site) only to carry out some clinical tests and to participate in the academiesthat is, wellness courses, vegetable preparation, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and also to follow the guided tour of the exhibition with groups Ocean&Climate Villageorganized by UNESCO.