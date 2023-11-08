Ice hockey | Saku Koivu’s son Aatos immediately became a key player in Pikkuleijoni – with an astonishing physical development in the background

Aatos Koivu scored both in regular time and in the winning shootout.

Hämeenlinna

First to the puck in front of the goal, winning the duel, puck to the net and hands towards the ceiling. Following is an announcement with a lot of familiarity.

“Finland’s first goal, as scorer number 12 Aatos Koivu.”

The first name is a new generation and the number is also its own, but the goals scored by Koivuje have been announced numerous times in the national teams.

On Wednesday, the announcement echoed in Hämeenlinna’s ice rink, the first time it was even possible in Aatos Koivu’s games.

Saku Koivun The 17-year-old boy made it to the national team for the first time in the five-nation tournament played in Finland and immediately succeeded twice. First in the second period, and when the game went to a shootout, Koivu took Finland to a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic with a nice deflection.

“It tasted good. It was great to be able to play in the national team shirt for the first time, and it was nice to be able to score goals myself,” Koivu said after the match.

Without excitement, the first Leijona game could not have survived. According to Aatos Koivu, the tension started to ease in the first set.

“That’s when I started to notice that this isn’t so bad after all. The goal at the beginning of the second period made it even easier.”

In the first of the goals, Koivu conscientiously followed the instructions given by the coach.

“It was discussed that we should go for the goal when the puck is on the line. I then went to the finish line and from there I went in as agreed.”

Regarding the penalty shot, Koivu relied on a tried and tested deflection.

“It has come from somewhere. I’ve practiced it in training and scored a goal with it last season. I know a good tough guy, so that’s what I decided to do.”

Aatos Koivu was in the decisive role when Finland overthrew the Czech Republic.

Although you wouldn’t have believed it from the strong moves, the game was indeed Aatos Koivu’s first in the national team of any age group. He only made it to the 15-year-old national team event at the Pohjola camp as a substitute.

According to the younger national teams, Koivu was never selected, but now his career is progressing in a nice way. Koivu has played five games in the under-20 league this season, with eight power points.

“ “I like to be on the puck and at my best there. Good skating and eye for the game. Tried to practice the shot a lot, it has started to become a strength.”

Head coach of the under-18 national team Marko Kauppinen said in connection with the announcement of the team that in the case of Aatos Koivu, the late height growth brought its own limitations in the early junior years.

The player himself says that for a while the height growth was dizzying.

“When others grew up, I stayed quite small myself. Then the measure started to come, at best 15 cents a year. In the last two years, I have grown at a fast pace.”

The 177-centimeter father has already fallen behind in height.

“A while ago”, confirms Aatos Koivu.

There Koivu has brought up in his family that the playing field is Saku’s father and Mikko-like his uncle as a central striker. In Hämeenlinna’s debut, Koivu played in a triple chain and was able to get the upper hand.

On the other hand, when it comes to dexterity, Aatos Koivu differs from the previous generation. He plays from the right, i.e. with his right hand down.

Koivu’s own description of the strengths fits well for a player playing in the center field.

In the early years of Aatos’ hockey career, Saku Koivu’s hockey career continued. After returning to Turku, the club has been TPS. When he was younger, his father was involved in coaching the teams.

“Later, he was left out of the teams and has given advice at home if needed,” says Aatos Koivu.

Aatos Koivu’s (center) father and uncle played long careers in both the NHL and Leijon.

Aatos Koivun age group will be reserved for the NHL next summer. Even in Hämeenlinna, the stands were wild with player watchers, even though the most promising ones in the age group are already playing in the under-20 national team.

Spring is already on my mind. One important display place is at the 18-year-old World Championships. That’s where Koivuk likes too.

Koivu expects tight games from the continuation of the tournament in Finland. A unique experience awaits at least on Friday, when the tournament visits Tampere and the games are played at Nokia Arena.

“There is no experience in such a large hall. It’s great to get there.”