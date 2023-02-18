The harsh response of the former goalkeeper on Shakira’s ex
Iker Casillas did not use half measures to give his opinion on Gerard Pique. The former goalkeeper did so by answering a question from Ibai Llanos.
“Iker, what do you think of Piqué, don’t you think he’s a bit of an asshole? Be honest”, asked the Basque content creator. Casillas’ response was not long in coming: “A total kid and imbecile”. What I say and I don’t say, well…
February 18, 2023 (change February 18, 2023 | 2:47 pm)
