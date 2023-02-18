The harsh response of the former goalkeeper on Shakira’s ex

Iker Casillas did not use half measures to give his opinion on Gerard Pique . The former goalkeeper did so by answering a question from Ibai Llanos.

“Iker, what do you think of Piqué, don’t you think he’s a bit of an asshole? Be honest”, asked the Basque content creator. Casillas’ response was not long in coming: “A total kid and imbecile”. What I say and I don’t say, well…