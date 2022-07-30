IKEA resumes online sale of goods after hacker attacks

An online sale has started again on the IKEA website, according to a message on the main page. page.

When going to the site, customers are prompted to “stand in a virtual queue” in order to wait for the opportunity to make a purchase. The personal account and the shopping list on the site are not available, so the goods must be added directly to the basket.

“Don’t refresh the page to keep your place in the queue. After going to the site, you will have enough time to pick up goods <...>however, if there is no activity on your part for 10 minutes, the system will return you back to the queue, ”the developers say.

On July 28, ordering for residents of Moscow was temporarily suspended. The reason for this was the lack of free intervals for delivery and pickup.

The Swedish company announced its complete withdrawal from Russia on 15 June. There are 17 IKEA hypermarkets in Russia.