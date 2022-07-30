The economist was one of the creators of the Real Plan and presided over the BNDES and the IBGE

The campaign of the presidential candidate for the MDB, Simone Tebet, chose economist Edmar Bacha to assist in the development of the government plan.

According to the Power 360, Edmar Bacha has already assumed his role in the campaign and is working in the area of ​​macroeconomics. It was an economist’s choice Elena Landau, who heads the economic team at emedebista.

Bacha has been director since 2003 of Casa das Garças, an institution dedicated to economic studies and debates. He is a member of the Brazilian Academy of Science and occupies chair number 40 of the Brazilian Academy of Letters.

The economist presided over the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) from January to October 1995, at the beginning of the FHC administration. He also headed the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) from May 1985 to November 1986, during the Sarney administration.

He is one of the fathers of the Real Plan, integrating the economic team that designed and implemented the reform during the government of Itamar Franco, with the aim of fighting hyperinflation in the country.