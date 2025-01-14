After yesterday’s holiday, the Sevilla FC He exercised this Tuesday in the sports city. Xavi García Pimienta’s men turn the page on the insufficient home draw against Valencia and begin preparation for the next clash in Montilivi against Girona FCwhich takes place this Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

The session was marked by low temperatures and included missingsusodue to a feverish process, and Shipdue to the hamstring overload in the left thigh that already prevented him from entering the list against Valencia. Montiel has done individual exercise in the gym. The two Argentines, in any case, They rush their departures from Sevilla, especially Montiel who has everything done with River.

In turn, Iheanacho has returned to work group after overcoming his discomfort. The Nigerian is another who is on the exit ramp. He has not managed to adapt in the five months he has been in Nervión. His contribution is reduced to three goals in the Cup against non-professional rivals such as Las Rozas and Olot. Sevilla FC studies proposals and possibilities.

From England there is interest in Iheanacho of at least two Premier League teams. These are Wolverhampton and Ipswich Town, teams from the bottom of the table who have made preliminary consultations to obtain the transfer of the Nigerian in principle.









The squad will train again this Wednesday in the morning. It must be remembered that this noon, starting at 1:00 p.m., the presentation of Rubén Vargas will take place at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.