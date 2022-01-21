Analysts from the rating agency S&P called the economic benefits for Russia from the ongoing geopolitical problems. Excerpts from their report leads RBC.

According to the authors, the main benefit from the growing political tension was the rise in energy prices and the associated replenishment of the budget. At the same time, not only Russia benefits, but also Ukraine and Kazakhstan, exporting iron ore, oil and uranium.

However, there are obvious shortcomings in the current situation, analysts say. Chief among them is rising inflation, which amounted to 8.4 percent at the end of last year.

In addition, the risks include a weakening of the ruble due to a sell-off on the domestic stock market caused by the withdrawal of non-residents from Russian assets. “Our base case remains that the Russian economy and financial system will continue to withstand shocks associated with a moderate tightening of restrictions,” analysts summed up.

Since last autumn, Western countries have been accusing Russia of intending to invade Ukraine. Moscow rejects such assumptions and, in response, puts forward demands for “security guarantees” to the US, the European Union and NATO, which contain, in the opinion of the other side, unacceptable clauses.