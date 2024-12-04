And how is it possible that he has broken a promise of such magnitude, precisely the one who if he stands out for anything, it is for honoring his word and never changing his opinion?





Don’t get your hopes up, Pedro Sánchez will not be able to fulfill his promise made in Sevilleduring the 41st Congress of the party. I don’t know if he heard it correctly, amidst the unleashed enthusiasm and the deafening shouting of the euphoric atmosphere, so I repeat it to him.

He promised…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only